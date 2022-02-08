The nominations for this year's Oscars have been announced ahead of Hollywood's biggest night on 27 March.

Actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan headed up this year's formalities as 'The Power of the Dog' lead the pack with 12 nominations, making it one of the most nominated pictures in the Academy's history.

Sci-fi epic 'Dune' and Steven Spielberg's remake of 'West Side Story' followed suit with 10 and seven nominations respectively.

Three European titles made the cut for 'Best International Feature Film' - Danish animated migrant documentary 'Flee', Italian homage to footballer Diego Maradona 'The Hand of God', and the third film in Norwegian director Joachim Trier's Oslo Trilogy, 'The Worst Person in the World'.

Here are the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards in full.

Best Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe - Belfast

Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose - West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst - Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard

Costume Design

Cruella - Jenny Bevan

Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini & Jacqueline Durran

Dune - Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan

Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequira

West Side Story - Paul Tazewell

Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Original Score

Don't Look Up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Adapted Screenplay

CODA

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

Original Screenplay

Belfast

Don't Look Up

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

The Worst Person In The World

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu - Take And Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds - Belfast

Troy Kotsur - CODA

Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Film Editing

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick...Boom!

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Original Song

Be Alive - from King Richard

Dos Oruguitas - from Encanto

Down To Joy - from Belfast

No Time To Die - from James Bond: No Time To Die

Somehow You Do - from Four Good Days

Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Cinematography

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Barden - Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick...Boom!

Will Smith - King Richard

Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman - Being The Ricardos

Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Directing

Belfast - Kenneth Brannagh

Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson

The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion

West Side Story - Steven Spielberg

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

What to expect from this the 2022 Oscar nominations:

Last year's ceremony saw Chloe Zao's 'Nomadland' pick up three of the 'Big Five' awards, Netflix assert their dominance in the 'Documentary Feature' category with 'My Octopus Teacher, and an embrace of foreign language cinema with English-Korean production 'Minari'.

This year's predictions have some of the clearest frontrunners in the Academy's history.

It is very possible we could see 'Dune', 'The Power of the Dog', or 'West Side Story' enter double-figure nominations.

Naturally, there are also some less certain outcomes look out for.

Not a year goes by without at least one lauded performance being snubbed – fans of Kristen Stewart's performance as Princess Diana in 'Spencer' can rest easy knowing she was graced with a 'Best Actress' nomination after her omission from the BAFTAs.

Here's what to expect from this year's 94th Academy Award nominations.

This year's key takeaways in brief:

The 'Best Picture' category has been revamped – for the past ten years the number of films nominated could be between five and 10, with eight usually making the grade.

A category shake-up means there must be 10 films selected from here onwards.

If 'Dune' lands a 'Best Picture' nomination it'll be the highest-grossing film to ever do so .

. Jane Campion could be the first woman to be nominated a second time for Best Director – once in 1993 for 'The Piano', and again this year for critical darling 'The Power of the Dog'.

2022 appears to be the year we fell back in love with black and white films. 'Belfast', 'C'mon C'mon', 'Passing' and 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' are all in consideration down the line.

If 'Don't Look Up', 'Tick...Tick...Boom!' and 'The Power of the Dog all get nominated for 'Best Picture' Netflix would be the first studio since 1976 to score three 'Best Picture' nominations in one year.

would be the first studio since 1976 to score three 'Best Picture' nominations in one year. Danish-produced animated documentary 'Flee' could become the first submission ever to secure credits in 'Best International Film', 'Best Animated Feature', and 'Best Documentary Feature'.

How can we predict who will be nominated for the Oscars?

Jane Campion, Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst promoting 'The Power of the Dog' at Venice Film Festival AP

Over the Academy Award's 94-year history, film fans have adopted some scarily accurate methods for establishing who will land what.

The Producer's Guild of America has successfully predicted 22 of the 32 winners of the 'Best Picture' Oscar since its creation, making their selections a reliable indication on who will be in the running.

On this basis, the teams behind 'Dune', 'West Side Story' and 'Don't Look Up' are set to have a good day.

One prediction method that always grabs public attention lies in the hands of just one individual – Ben Zauzmer, better known as @BensOscarMath.

For the past 11 years, the statistician has used mathematics to predict each year's best contenders.

Zauzmer's predictions are so precise he has written a book about it and amassed over 16 thousand followers.

He predicts with near-one hundred per cent certainty that you will see 'The Power of the Dog' and 'Belfast' selected for Best Picture. Those that have followed Zauzmer's journey will know how rare this is.

BEST PICTURE: Power of the Dog, Belfast, Dune, Licorice Pizza, and West Side Story are near-locks, with King Richard, CODA, and Don't Look Up in decent position. Plenty of contenders for those last two spots. pic.twitter.com/xmIIQ1Os0I — Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) February 5, 2022

According to his method, Lady Gaga will secure that all-important 'Best Actress' nomination for her run as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's 'House of Gucci' with 92 per cent certainty – a saving grace for a film that may not appear in this year's nominations as much as viewers once anticipated.

It'll also be a welcome second nomination for Gaga after 2019's 'A Star Is Born'. She may have lost out then, but she did pick up a win for 'Original song', placing her halfway to an EGOT.

Zauzmer also places Will Smith in pole position for 'Best Actor' for his portrayal of Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams, in 'King Richard'.

Separating big names from the outliers

Will Smith is a shoo-in to be nominated for 'King Richard' – but will the film tackle the rest of the 'Big Five'? AP

Most years it's easy enough to split Oscar contenders into three categories: the dominators, the maybes, and the outliers.

Dominators do what they came here to – critically adored, masterfully crafted features that land nominations in the majority, if not all of the so-called 'Big Five' awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay.

One exception this year can be found in 'Dune'. With its ensemble cast ruled it out of landing any Actor/Actress nominations. But what will lose in that arena it will make up for in its acclaimed production design and cinematography.

The 'maybe's' are films with some cinematic clout that may have sparked some conversations among fans and critics. Often these productions are best recognised for their visual presentation and sound design, or for specific performances from their lead performer.

And finally, the outliers are either wildly commercially successful films that cultivated a fanbase keen to fight for their recognition or smaller projects that slipped under the radar. Either way, certain factions of cinemagoers would love to see them make the cut.

Dominators: The Power of the Dog, Dune, West Side Story, Licorice Pizza, Belfast

Maybe's: King Richard, Don't Look Up, Parallel Mothers, Nightmare Alley, Being the Ricardos

Outliers: CODA, James Bond: No Time To Die, House of Gucci, Tick...Tick...Boom!, Spencer