The nominations for this year's Oscars have been announced ahead of Hollywood's biggest night on 27 March.
Actors Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan headed up this year's formalities as 'The Power of the Dog' lead the pack with 12 nominations, making it one of the most nominated pictures in the Academy's history.
Sci-fi epic 'Dune' and Steven Spielberg's remake of 'West Side Story' followed suit with 10 and seven nominations respectively.
Three European titles made the cut for 'Best International Feature Film' - Danish animated migrant documentary 'Flee', Italian homage to footballer Diego Maradona 'The Hand of God', and the third film in Norwegian director Joachim Trier's Oslo Trilogy, 'The Worst Person in the World'.
Here are the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards in full.
Best Supporting Actress
- Caitríona Balfe - Belfast
- Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
- Ariana DeBose - West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst - Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Costume Design
- Cruella - Jenny Bevan
- Cyrano - Massimo Cantini Parrini & Jacqueline Durran
- Dune - Jacqueline West & Robert Morgan
- Nightmare Alley - Luis Sequira
- West Side Story - Paul Tazewell
Sound
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time To Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
Original Score
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
Adapted Screenplay
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
Original Screenplay
- Belfast
- Don't Look Up
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- The Worst Person In The World
Animated Short Film
- Affairs of the Art
- Bestia
- Boxballet
- Robin Robin
- The Windshield Wiper
Live Action Short Film
- Ala Kachuu - Take And Run
- The Dress
- The Long Goodbye
- On My Mind
- Please Hold
Actor in a Supporting Role
- Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
- Troy Kotsur - CODA
- Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
- J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Film Editing
- Don't Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- Tick, Tick...Boom!
Makeup and Hairstyling
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
Animated Feature Film
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- The Mitchells Vs. The Machines
- Raya and the Last Dragon
Original Song
- Be Alive - from King Richard
- Dos Oruguitas - from Encanto
- Down To Joy - from Belfast
- No Time To Die - from James Bond: No Time To Die
- Somehow You Do - from Four Good Days
Documentary Short Subject
- Audible
- Lead Me Home
- The Queen of Basketball
- Three Songs for Benazir
- When We Were Bullies
Documentary Feature
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- Writing With Fire
Visual Effects
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time To Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
Cinematography
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
Production Design
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
International Feature Film
- Drive My Car (Japan)
- Flee (Denmark)
- The Hand of God (Italy)
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
- The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Actor in a Leading Role
- Javier Barden - Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick...Boom!
- Will Smith - King Richard
- Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Actress in a Leading Role
- Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
- Penélope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman - Being The Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Directing
- Belfast - Kenneth Brannagh
- Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi
- Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
- The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion
- West Side Story - Steven Spielberg
Best Picture
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don't Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
What to expect from this the 2022 Oscar nominations:
Last year's ceremony saw Chloe Zao's 'Nomadland' pick up three of the 'Big Five' awards, Netflix assert their dominance in the 'Documentary Feature' category with 'My Octopus Teacher, and an embrace of foreign language cinema with English-Korean production 'Minari'.
This year's predictions have some of the clearest frontrunners in the Academy's history.
It is very possible we could see 'Dune', 'The Power of the Dog', or 'West Side Story' enter double-figure nominations.
Naturally, there are also some less certain outcomes look out for.
Not a year goes by without at least one lauded performance being snubbed – fans of Kristen Stewart's performance as Princess Diana in 'Spencer' can rest easy knowing she was graced with a 'Best Actress' nomination after her omission from the BAFTAs.
Here's what to expect from this year's 94th Academy Award nominations.
This year's key takeaways in brief:
- The 'Best Picture' category has been revamped – for the past ten years the number of films nominated could be between five and 10, with eight usually making the grade.
- A category shake-up means there must be 10 films selected from here onwards.
- If 'Dune' lands a 'Best Picture' nomination it'll be the highest-grossing film to ever do so.
- Jane Campion could be the first woman to be nominated a second time for Best Director – once in 1993 for 'The Piano', and again this year for critical darling 'The Power of the Dog'.
- 2022 appears to be the year we fell back in love with black and white films. 'Belfast', 'C'mon C'mon', 'Passing' and 'The Tragedy of Macbeth' are all in consideration down the line.
- If 'Don't Look Up', 'Tick...Tick...Boom!' and 'The Power of the Dog all get nominated for 'Best Picture' Netflix would be the first studio since 1976 to score three 'Best Picture' nominations in one year.
- Danish-produced animated documentary 'Flee' could become the first submission ever to secure credits in 'Best International Film', 'Best Animated Feature', and 'Best Documentary Feature'.
How can we predict who will be nominated for the Oscars?
Over the Academy Award's 94-year history, film fans have adopted some scarily accurate methods for establishing who will land what.
The Producer's Guild of America has successfully predicted 22 of the 32 winners of the 'Best Picture' Oscar since its creation, making their selections a reliable indication on who will be in the running.
On this basis, the teams behind 'Dune', 'West Side Story' and 'Don't Look Up' are set to have a good day.
One prediction method that always grabs public attention lies in the hands of just one individual – Ben Zauzmer, better known as @BensOscarMath.
For the past 11 years, the statistician has used mathematics to predict each year's best contenders.
Zauzmer's predictions are so precise he has written a book about it and amassed over 16 thousand followers.
He predicts with near-one hundred per cent certainty that you will see 'The Power of the Dog' and 'Belfast' selected for Best Picture. Those that have followed Zauzmer's journey will know how rare this is.
According to his method, Lady Gaga will secure that all-important 'Best Actress' nomination for her run as Patrizia Reggiani in Ridley Scott's 'House of Gucci' with 92 per cent certainty – a saving grace for a film that may not appear in this year's nominations as much as viewers once anticipated.
It'll also be a welcome second nomination for Gaga after 2019's 'A Star Is Born'. She may have lost out then, but she did pick up a win for 'Original song', placing her halfway to an EGOT.
Zauzmer also places Will Smith in pole position for 'Best Actor' for his portrayal of Serena and Venus Williams' father, Richard Williams, in 'King Richard'.
Separating big names from the outliers
Most years it's easy enough to split Oscar contenders into three categories: the dominators, the maybes, and the outliers.
Dominators do what they came here to – critically adored, masterfully crafted features that land nominations in the majority, if not all of the so-called 'Big Five' awards: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Screenplay.
One exception this year can be found in 'Dune'. With its ensemble cast ruled it out of landing any Actor/Actress nominations. But what will lose in that arena it will make up for in its acclaimed production design and cinematography.
The 'maybe's' are films with some cinematic clout that may have sparked some conversations among fans and critics. Often these productions are best recognised for their visual presentation and sound design, or for specific performances from their lead performer.
And finally, the outliers are either wildly commercially successful films that cultivated a fanbase keen to fight for their recognition or smaller projects that slipped under the radar. Either way, certain factions of cinemagoers would love to see them make the cut.
Dominators: The Power of the Dog, Dune, West Side Story, Licorice Pizza, Belfast
Maybe's: King Richard, Don't Look Up, Parallel Mothers, Nightmare Alley, Being the Ricardos
Outliers: CODA, James Bond: No Time To Die, House of Gucci, Tick...Tick...Boom!, Spencer