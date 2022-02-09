'Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition' has been touring the globe since 2015 and now is being shown in Spain's capital city, Madrid.

It displays a high-resolution, nearly full-scale, reproduction of Michelangelo’s famed Sistine Chapel ceiling paintings.

The frescoes on the Sistine Chapel's ceiling, known as the Sistine Ceiling, were commissioned by Pope Julius II in 1508 and were painted by Michelangelo in the years 1508 to 1512.

Today, the ceiling is considered to be one of the greatest artistic achievements of all time.

The Sistine Chapel ceiling like it has never been seen before

The experience is coming to Madrid following on from its success in Shanghai, Chicago, Phoenix, Berlin, and Vienna. EBU

Michelangelo's masterpieces have been reproduced in a unique way using licensed high-definition photos and a special printing technique that emulates the look and feel of the original paintings.

Visitors have the chance to engage with the artwork seeing every detail of the artist’s 34 frescoes.

Each image is accompanied by informative context and audio guides are available to rent for a more in-depth experience.

This Sistine Chapel experience does have a few advantages over the original, as it can be seen at eye level, rather than from 20 metres below.

The up-close vantage point affords viewers the chance to observe small details that might otherwise go unnoticed, and even see reproductions of Michelangelo’s individual brushstrokes.

'Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition' runs in Madrid until 27 February 2022.

Check out the video above for a look inside the exhibition