The man behind Coworking Bansko: one of Europe's top spots for digital nomads

Matthias Zeitler is the co-founder of Coworking Bansko, one of the most recognised destinations for digital nomads in Europe. This German entrepreneur, a digital nomad himself, created the haven for foreigners five years ago.

He chose the small mountain town of Bansko, one of the main ski resorts in Bulgaria.

“I decided that Bulgaria is actually a very interesting location because there's a low cost of living. There's low taxation. It's in Europe, so you don't have any issues with visas and it has amazing nature. I found Bansko, here in the Pirin Mountain range. As I love the mountains, for me, it was a natural choice to come here.”

Originally from Munich, Matthias Zeitler is the co-founder of Coworking Bansko. Euronews

A place for people to thrive

Coworking Bansko has today around one hundred members from all over the world. Most of them work in the digital space, but there are also writers, translators, graphic designers and software developers. What makes the magic of this place, according to Matthias, is the community.

“Of course, we could all work from home, but it's quite boring. People come here to be surrounded by like-minded people who understand your needs and your vision.”

The coworking environment provides a lot of opportunities to share skills and present. In addition there are many sport and social activities on offer. Members are able to work while also find friends to go skiing and snowboarding.

“It's really a mix between working and just enjoying this mountain town.”

Matthias is originally from Munich, in Germany. He had a career in a large company in the translation and localisation industry. When he started his own online marketing company, he realised he could be located anywhere. He then travelled and worked in many countries, including Russia and the USA.

Coworking Bankso currently has about 100 members. Euronews

“For digital nomads, often it's a little bit difficult to make connections when they go to big cities. Coworking spaces that are full of freelancers that live in the city. These people already have their social networks and connections. So digital nomads often choose destinations like Bansko, or Bali or Chiang Mai, where they meet lots of other digital nomads. People [who] they don’t have to explain to that they are not on a vacation, but they actually have to work while they travel.”

Matthias started this business as a hobby, in order to be able to work and have friends.

“We were about ten friends. We rented a small place together. We wanted to play board games and have fun in the mountains. Since then, we have grown into one of the most recognised nomad destinations in Europe. We are averaging about 100 members, and of course, this means there's also a lot of new requirements.

Attracting big business

Matthias wants to transform coworking Bansko from being a business he owns, into something that his community owns together. One of the ways he is going to make that happen is “Co-living Bansko”, where they will offer accommodation to members. He also wants to grow the business by attracting companies instead of just freelancers and solopreneurs.

“It's super important for everyone who wants to start a coworking space or co-living space to first understand, what is the reason to start this business? It's a different answer for everyone, depending on their motivation. So find out why you want to do co-working and then build a coworking space of your dreams.”