These are Bulgaria's best beaches for a 2022 summer holiday

There’s something for everybody in Bulgaria. If you’re currently feeling the chill of winter and fantasising about having the perfect summer in 2022, Bulgaria should be at the top of your destination hitlist.

With the Black Coast stretching up the entirety of the country’s 378 km eastern border, there are plentiful options for anyone’s ideal beach holiday. We’ve compiled a list of the best areas for you, whether you want to party hard or have a quiet rest.

Party hard at Sunny Beach

The aptly named Sunny Beach is your go-to spot if you want your summer holidays to fizz with cocktails, thrum with dance tracks, and bob with cool waves.

One of Bulgaria’s most popular resorts, Sunny Beach, is one of Europe’s most affordable party locations. Along the main strip, you’ll find pulsating clubs featuring some of the best of Europe’s up-and-coming techno and house DJs. Surrounded by stunning natural dunes, it’s also one of the most picturesque beaches in the country.

It’s not just late-night clubbing that Sunny Beach’s 8 km of sand and sea have to offer. During the day, stay active with boat parties and waterskiing.

If you ever get tired of the party lifestyle, it's also perfectly located for a cultural break. Just a few kilometres south of the beach is the UNESCO World Heritage Site Nessebar.

Nesebăr lit up at night Canva

An ancient city, Nesebăr is teeming with historical sites. As a key trading port, it has seen multiple civilisations rise and fall, from the Ancient Greeks through to the Byzantine Empire, you can witness the relics of these long-past cultures through the preserved city walls and churches.

Romantic views at Balchik

For something a little quieter, the serene sands of Balchik are calling. Still undiscovered by the mass holidaymakers, Balchik is just 31 km north of Varna, the largest port town on the eastern border.

It's so beautiful that in the 1920s and 30s, Queen Marie of Romania fell in love with the area and had a palace complex built. The palace houses unmissable spots including the botanical gardens: The terraced gardens are separated into staggering collections of unique greenery and over 2,000 plant species can be found there.

After strolling around the idyllic palace and gardens, a romantic evening must also include a visit to any of a number of delightful beach bars and restaurants lining the stretch of beaches in Balchik that span over 2 km.

Queen Marie of Romania's palace overlooking the sea at Balchik Canva

Camping retreats for nature lovers

Partying too tiring? Romantic getaways too soppy? Go rugged instead and camp out on a beach. Although wild camping wherever you like isn’t possible, there are still plenty of beaches that have designated campsites where you’ll be more than welcome to pitch up.

If you’re looking for a more secluded spot, look no further than Silistar Beach. Here, you’ll find a spot for those willing to go a bit off the beaten track for their summer getaway. Right at the south end of the coast, Silistar has camping areas and is also not far from multiple other beaches you can travel to if the main one has started to get too busy.

For a taste of Black Sea wildlife, Irakli Beach is the perfect destination and it is the must-see beach for naturalists on the lookout for unique flora and fauna. Not to mention its golden sands and wooded hillsides, which make its rugged coastline all the more jaw-dropping.

And with loads of different camping options around the beach, it's possible to take in Irakli au natural. Sorry, did we not mention it has a nudist beach?

Pitched tents overlook the Black Sea at a beach in Bulgaria Canva

Family fun at Golden Sands

If you’re bringing youngsters along during your break in the sun, then nudist beaches and late-night DJs might not be up your street – so why not try out one of the country’s beachside resorts instead.

Golden Sands is one of Bulgaria’s most popular beach resorts and lies just a few kilometres north of the Black Sea Capital, Varna. For older children, the historical sites of Varna will enrich the holiday as you discover the ruins of the 2nd-century-AD Thermae where ancient Romans used to bathe.

At Golden Sands resort, the beaches have a wide array of watersports activities, and there are family-friendly boat parties you can book.

No family trip to Golden Sands is complete without a visit to the waterpark. Like family-friendly beaches in Bulgaria, waterparks are a must-try for the kids with exhilarating slides and attractions fit for anyone from the youngest child to the older thrillseekers.