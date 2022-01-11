During each presidency of the Council of the European Union, the Justus Lipsius building is decorated based on an artistic design concept developed by the Member State holding the rotating presidency of the Council.

The French Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin, and the Minister of State for European Affairs, Clément Beaune, inaugurated 'The Fabric of Europe' installation, which will adorn the Justus Lipsius building throughout the duration of the French Presidency.

The artwork is made up of the 37 colours from the 27 flags of the Member States within the EU, and was a collaboration by the architecture agency Ateliers Adeline Rispal and the graphic agency Si / Studio irresistible.

“United in diversity”

The textile installation is made up of two large 'wings' - each wing made up of ten large strips of fabric, rising up to 4 metres in height.

It provides a visual representation of the links within the European Union and with the rest of the world, and embodies the EU's motto, "United in diversity".

The artwork "celebrates the power and creativity of Europe and the Europeans who constitute it and weave its web on a daily basis", observed the Minister of Culture, Roselyne Bachelot-Narquin.

'The Fabric of Europe' installation is visible throughout the duration of the French presidency - until the end of June.

Check out the video above to see the spectacular installation