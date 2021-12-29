The most striking photos of 2021 and the stories behind them

Copyright Euronews Culture-
By Theo Farrant & AP/AFP
2021 was a year like no other. A year of ups and downs, triumphs and sorrows.
From COVID-19 vaccinations and extreme weather disasters to COP26, NFTs and the introduction of the metaverse.
Photography has the power to capture images that are both works of art and moments of history.
This is Euronews Culture's selection of the most striking photos from the year – recording moments of profound horror, beauty and everything in between.
Ethiopian children, Ethiopia, 13 July 2021
Family, Gaza, 25 May 2021
Wildfires, Greece, 8 August 2021
Floods, Peru, 20 March 2021
Lionel Messi, France, 11 August 2021
Astronauts, Israel, 10 October 2021
Protest lovers, Spain, 18 February 2021
Migrant, Spain, 18 May 2021
Refugees, Mediterranean Sea, 12 February 2021
Haitian migrant, Mexico, 19 September 2021
Afghan girl, Afghanistan, 27 September 2021
Locusts, Kenya, 17 March 2021
Captain America, Brazil, 15 April 2021
Tour de France crash, France, 26 June 2021
Filipino boy, Philippines, 6 July 2021
Simone Biles, Japan, 22 July 2021
Haitian girl, Haiti, 18 August 2021
Kids in the street, Spain, 18 September 2021
Goalkeeper, France, 19 September 2021
Raft boy, Bangladesh, 30 July 2021
Check out the video above to get inside these photos.