Where are the most iconic Christmas trees around the world?

Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree, what would this season be without you?

Embellished in bright baubles, frosted lights and topped with a glowing fairy or star, festive firs have come to represent the magic and majesty of Christmastime.

Around the world, certain trees have become famous for their grandeur, reaching incredible heights and characterising Christmas gathering points for friends and families.

Here's a list of some of the most tree-mendous (sorry) ones out there.

1. The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, New York, US

People watch the 89th lighting of the The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree in New York City, US, December 1, 2021. CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS

The Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center in New York is a yearly tradition that dates back to 1932, when it offered an atmosphere of hope during the Great Depression.

It's also become a movie star, featuring in not one, but two iconic Christmas films: 'Home Alone' and 'Elf'.

2. Trafalgar Square, London, UK

The Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony at Trafalgar Square, London, UK, December 2, 2021. May James/Reuters

The Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square, London has been an annual gift from Norway since 1947, donated to thank the UK for its support during WW2.

This year, the tree faced some controversy, with people calling its appearance 'flea-bitten' and 'bedraggled'. Westminster City Council defended it on social media, saying "its branches were socially distancing."

3. Galeries Lafayette, Paris, France

A giant Christmas tree stands in the centre of the Galeries Lafayette department store in Paris. Thibault Camus/AP Photo

The iconic department store in Paris, Galeries Lafayette, makes a wonderful show of their yearly Christmas tree.

Sitting beneath a dazzling art-nouveau dome, the tree is decorated following a different theme every year.

The theme for 2021 is '1,2,3… Noël', for which the artist Léa Chassagne has created playful decor inspired by nostalgic childhood toys.

4. Puerta del sol square, Madrid, Spain

People walk in the Puerta del Sol square in front of an illuminated Christmas tree in central Madrid, Spain. Paul White/AP Photo

Madrid's majestic tree in Puerta Del Sol square isn't a natural one, but it's just as beautiful!

Standing at an impressive 35-meters tall, the conic-shaped metal construction is designed with a digitalised interpretation of a traditional pine tree. The resulting illuminations of textures and colours is hypnotic.

5. Cathedral Square, Vilnius, Lithuania

Visitors walk in front of the illuminated Christmas tree at Cathedral Square in Vilnius, Lithuania. Mindaugas Kulbis/AP Photo

Many might not know about the Christmas tree in Vilnius, Lithuania, but for years it has been recognised as one of the most beautiful in the world.

The tree is actually more of an art installation, interpreting the spirit of each year in its form.

6. Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Fireworks explode over the floating Christmas tree at the Rodrigo de Freitas Lagoon as it is lit for the Christmas season in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Bruna Prado/AP

Last but not least, the floating Christmas tree of Rio de Janeiro is the world's largest of its kind — though its title is currently being contested by a new floating tree on Lake Trasimeno, Italy.