Children spending the Christmas holidays in a hospital in Barcelona got a much-needed boost from a firefighter dressed as Santa Claus.

The firefighter surprised the children from outside their hospital windows by hanging from an abseiling rope.

Due to strict pandemic rules restricting visitors, this was a creative solution to bring some festive joy.

"When the whole pandemic broke out and hospital visits became very complicated, the Christmas season arrived and there were many things, activities that we normally did that we could no longer do," says Arantxa De Lara, the director of the Enriqueta Villavecchia Private Foundation for Child Oncology

"We wanted to continue bringing magic to these families, despite the pandemic and in spite of their illnesses and personal situations, and we decided to get in touch with the five hospitals where we usually work to bring Santa Claus to the hospital," she added.

The team of firefighters who organised the special event said that it was all worth it when they saw the smiles.

"The children are in the hospital, which I imagine is not exactly where they want to be, but the truth is that when I climb down and see them, and they show all their emotion, all the effort they are making, that's what I come looking for. I come looking for those smiles from the children and the truth is that I almost always get them. It's really nice," says Jordi Valls, the firefighter dressed as Santa Claus.

