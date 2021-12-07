Fake Love: Drake returns two Grammy nominations back to the Academy

Drake wants no part in competing for a Grammy.

The four-time Grammy winner and his management have asked the Recording Academy to withdraw his two nominations from the final-round ballot, two people familiar with the decision told AP on the condition of anonymity.

They said Drake’s request was honoured by the Academy.

On Monday, the Grammys has already removed Drake's nominations from the nominee list on its website.

It's not yet clear why the artist chose to withdraw his two nominations, though he does have a history of being vocal about the award's selection process.

What Grammy awards was Drake nominated for?

The Canadian rapper's single 'God's Plan' won the 2019 award for Best Rap Song Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Drake's latest album 'Certified Lover Boy' was nominated for Best Rap Album, with its lead single 'Way 2 Sexy' featuring Future and Young Thug, earning a nomination for Best Rap Performance.

The rapper previously has shown his displeasure for not being nominated outside the rap category – genre exclusive nominations are widely regarded as a 'snub' with artists that favour the prestige of the 'Big Four' categories.

Those categories include: Album Of The Year, Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, and Best New Artist.

Though nominations are ultimately selected by the Academy, A-list artists have been known to shape entire album campaigns around palatability to them.

Last year's ceremony saw Billie Eilish become the second person in history to ever win all four awards.

The Canadian rapper also took aim at the importance of the Grammy Awards during his acceptance speech after 'God’s Plan' won Best Rap Song in 2019.

“If there's people who have regular jobs who are coming out in the rain, in the snow, spending their hard earned money to buy tickets to come to your shows, you don't need this right here. I promised you, you already won,” said Drake while holding his trophy.

Before the rapper continued, his speech was cut off.

The Grammys will take place in Los Angeles on January 31.