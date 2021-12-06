Spectacular Chinese lantern festival lights up French town of Blagnac

After three successful editions in Gaillac, the Lantern Festival opens in Blagnac in southwestern France.

The spectacular event is displaying 2,500 giant light installations throughout the Parc du Ritouret in Blagnac, near Toulouse.

The enormous light sculptures, including pandas, dinosaurs, temples and dragons, were created by Chinese craftsmen in the city of Zigong in Sichuan province.

The Chinese lantern festival was created in Zigong during the Tang Dynasty, between the 7th and 10th centuries.

A magical journey

The light installations were created by 80 Chinese Zigong artisans AP Photo

The event expects to welcome up to 600,000 visitors and is one of the largest of its kind outside of China.

The mayor of Blagnac, Joseph Carles, is hoping that the event will give hoteliers and restaurant owners the opportunity to bounce back from the crisis generated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show is running from 1st December 2021 to 1st February 2022.

Check out the video above for a look at the Chinese Lantern Festival