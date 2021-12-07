French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin walked between two hills above the Red Beach (Praia Vermelha) near Rio de Janeiro's Sugarloaf Mountain on a 500-metre-long slackline, at more than 70 metres above ground.

Hundreds of people gathered on the beach below him and watched in amazement.

It was the first time Paulin had attempted the feat in Rio de Janeiro, and the stunt took him around 30 minutes.

Previously, Paulin has completed a tightrope walk from the first floor of the Eiffel Tower, over the Seine River.

The performance is part of the 'Les Traceurs' project by the French choreographer Rachid Ouramdane, current director of the Theatre Chaillot in Paris.

