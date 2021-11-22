Brandon Burgos is the youngest tattoo artist in Puebla, Mexico. At just 11 years old, he has already tattooed over 30 people in his father’s small studio.

Before tattooing his art on people, Brandon used to practice on silicone skins and fruits.

A nervous Brandon completed his first tattoo, a skull on the skin of his father, Jesus Burgos, a year ago. He assures that his nerves have since been left behind after gaining more and more experience.

Brandon's father is happy to support him – if he gets good grades

Brandon grew his talent through tutorial videos and studying his father AFP

His supportive father noticed Brandon’s eye for art and drawing when he was just 6 years old.

After Mexico's COVID lockdown's lifted, Brandon began to get involved in his tattoo studio and one day asked him to teach him how to tattoo.

Jesus agreed to teach his son how to do it on one condition - if he got good grades.

Brandon says that while he learnt a lot from helping out his father with clients, most of what he learned was from tutorial videos and even a tattoo course book he read.

"I am very happy because they are trusting me to show my talent, and how I will do it…they trust me and give me the opportunity," comments the young artist.

The 11 year old hopes to continue tattooing people in the future and also dreams one day going to college to pursue a further education.

Check out the video above for a glimpse of Brandon’s incredible work.