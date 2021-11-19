David Bowie documentary coming soon from 'Montage of Heck' director

An immersive David Bowie film is on the way from the director of 'Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck'.

Documentarian Brett Morgen is helming the unique production, which comprises thousands of hours' worth of rare performance footage of the late music legend - who died following a secret battle with cancer in 2016 aged 69.

The project has been in the making for the past four years.

The currently untitled feature is “neither documentary nor biography, but an immersive cinematic experience built, in part, upon thousands of hours of never before seen material.”

Several Bowie collaborators have approved it - along with his estate

The late Bowie's wife Iman says she'd never approve a live action film STUART RAMSON/AP

The film will follow a similar vein to Morgen's 2015 documentary film about the late Nirvana frontman, Kurt Cobain, which used artwork, music, and sound collages composed by Kurt.

What's more, the 'Starman' hitmaker's long-time producer, Tony Visconti, is on board.

The 77-year-old studio wizard first worked with Bowie on his 1968 single 'In the Heat of the Morning' / 'London Bye Ta-Ta', and their working partnership continued right up until the release of his farewell LP, 'Blackstar', which was released two days before Bowie passed away on January 10, 2016.

Several members of the sound and design team from the blockbuster 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Freddie Mercury biopic, will be in charge of mixing.

It's claimed the Bowie film could debut at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival in January, in the same way 'Montage of Heck' did seven years prior.

The film is also supported by the 'Space Oddity' star's estate.

Even still, Bowie's widow – supermodel Iman Abdulmajid – previously insisted a fictional movie about her husband is off the cards, despite the Academy award-winning success films like 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'Rocketman' attracted.

She said: “It’s always a no.

“We always ask each other, ‘Would he do it?’ He wouldn’t."