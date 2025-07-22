AstraZeneca pledges $50bn investment in the US amid 200% tariff fears

ADVERTISEMENT

AstraZeneca will invest $50 billion (€42.8 bn) in the US by 2030 in a move to expand its R&D and manufacturing there, the firm announced on Monday.

This comes as the pharmaceutical giant aims to reach the target of $80 billion (€68.5 bn) in revenue by 2030, with 50% of it hoped to come from the US.

The announcement also comes as the Trump administration threatens tariffs of up to 200% on drugs that are produced outside of the US.

The new investment announcement is in addition to the $3.5 billion (€3 bn) pledged in November 2024. According to a statement from the company, the US plays a “critical role” in AstraZeneca’s ability “to launch 20 new medicines by the end of the decade”.

What will AstraZeneca produce in the US?

As part of the investment, the British-Swedish company plans to build a new multi-billion dollar manufacturing facility in the state of Virginia. This plant will focus on the production of treatments for chronic diseases and is the largest single investment into a facility the company has ever made.

“[This] announcement underpins our belief in America’s innovation in biopharmaceuticals and our commitment to the millions of patients who need our medicines in America and globally,” Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer at AstraZeneca said in a statement from the company.

“I look forward to partnering with Governor Youngkin and his team to work on our largest single manufacturing investment ever. It reflects the Commonwealth of Virginia’s desire to create highly skilled jobs in science and technology, and will strengthen the country’s domestic supply chain for medicines.”

The site in Virginia will have a particular focus on producing substances which make up AstraZeneca’s weight management and metabolic treatment portfolio.

As well as the site in Virginia, the investment will help expand facilities and production in Massachusetts, Maryland, California, Indiana and Texas, as well as finding new sites for clinical trials.

AstraZeneca already has 19 R&D, manufacturing and commercial sites in the US, and the country is the company’s largest market, representing 42% of their revenue. The firm currently employs more than 18,000 people and supports 92,000 jobs across the US. The new investment announcement is expected to create tens of thousands more jobs in the coming years.

Howard Lutnick, US Secretary of Commerce, said: “For decades Americans have been reliant on foreign supply of key pharmaceutical products. President Trump and our nation’s new tariff policies are focused on ending this structural weakness. We are proud that AstraZeneca has made the decision to bring substantial pharmaceutical production to our shores. This historic investment is bringing tens of thousands of jobs to the US and will ensure medicine sold in our country is produced right here.”