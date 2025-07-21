ADVERTISEMENT

Digital bank Revolut is set to create over 400 jobs in Western Europe as it works to build a new headquarters in Paris, the firm told Euronews.

The new roles will be created across France, Spain, Ireland, Germany, and Portugal, and will encompass risk management, compliance and other key functions.

At least 200 of the roles will be based in France, with the aim of solidifying France as a key operational hub, with more than 1,500 dedicated staff by 2029.

Founded in 2015 in London, Revolut began as a fintech offering easy money transfers, currency exchange and a no-fee travel card. The company now has a banking licence in the UK and more than 60 million customers worldwide.

As part of their growth plan in Western Europe, Revolut has said it is looking to submit an application for a banking licence in France to further strengthen the position of its new French headquarters.

Building a Western Europe hub

Following the recent appointment of Béatrice Cossa-Dumurgier as Western Europe CEO, Revolut is launching a major recruitment drive across the region. This comes in addition to its Lithuanian headquarters, which will continue to serve other European markets.

Once the French HQ is fully established, the neobank plans to transition some 600 of its existing staff in customer support, credit and product roles.

The scale-up will come in stages, with 80 new hires expected in the first year and all 400 in place by 2029. By the end of the decade 1,500 employees will be dedicated to Revolut’s French banking entity.

Revolut is set to invest around €1 billion in France over the next three years. This commitment shows the company’s confidence in not only the regulatory landscape and business environment in Europe but also Paris’ status as a rising financial centre and its own future as a fully licensed bank.

Speaking on the expansion plans, Cossa-Dumurgier said: “Western Europe is home to a massive pool of talent, and we intend to make the most of it — attracting top professionals eager to shape the future of banking and build the next generation of financial services.”

Since its inception, the company has already grown to a staff of 13,000 globally, and its career appeal is only increasing, with over 1.6 million people applying to join Revolut’s workforce in 2024.

Revolut founder and CEO Nik Storonsky recently reaffirmed his commitment to a fully flexible working model, allowing employees to choose between working remotely or from the office.