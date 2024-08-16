Ed Sheeran shows support for football club by acquiring minority stake

The singer, who was born in West Yorkshire but grew up in Framlingham in Suffolk, has been a longtime supporter of Ipswich Town. He says that the opportunity is "any football fan's dream".

ADVERTISEMENT

English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran has bought a 1.4% stake in Premier League football club Ipswich Town.

"Really excited to announce that I have bought a small percentage of my hometown football club," Sheeran, 33, posted on Instagram.

"It’s any football fan's dream to be an owner in the club they support and I feel so grateful for the opportunity."

"I've lived in Suffolk since I was three, and although I have travelled the world and sometimes feel like an outsider in big cities, Suffolk and Ipswich have always made me feel part of a community and protected."

The football club said in a statement on Thursday that Sheeran will not join their board, as he holds a "passive and minority" investment.

The singer will nonetheless have long-term use of an executive box at Portman Road stadium, which he has personalised ahead of the upcoming season.

Ipswich will begin their Premier League campaign at home against Liverpool on Saturday after finishing second in the English Championship last season.

Commenting on Sheeran's support, Ipswich Chairman Mark Ashton said: "The support Ed and his team have shown us over the last three years has been nothing short of remarkable and for him to make this investment feels like the natural progression in our relationship."

Sheeran has been the front of shirt sponsor for Ipswich men's and women’s teams since 2021.

Ashton continued: "For one of the biggest artists in the world to give us so much of his time and give the Club such incredible exposure around the world, while asking for very little in return, highlights just what makes this relationship such a special one."

"It's been a pleasure to get to know Ed and his team over the last three years and we look forward to building our relationship further now as the Club enters the Premier League."