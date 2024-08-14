Ronan Harris, EMEA President of Snapchat, the Co-Founder of Influencer.com, Casper Lee and content creator Tue Nguyen explain how the $250 billion influencer economy is reshaping the future of business.

The Exchange delves into the influencer economy. Businesses are finding new ways of partnering with a vastly expanding number of online influencers.

It is estimated that 200 million people now describe themselves as content creators, and many of them want to make this passion their primary source of income. Notably, smaller influencers, with fewer than 50,000 followers, are instrumental in driving growth within the sector.​

Ronan Harris, president of SnapChat for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, discusses the factors contributing to Snap's success in a market valued at over $250 billion globally. Ronan emphasises the importance of augmented reality in shaping Snap's long-term goals.

Casper Lee explains how he went from being one of the first global YouTube content creators to being the boss of an agency designed to help other influencers achieve success.

This edition also features Tue Nguyen, a chef turned social media celebrity based in Los Angeles. Tue is famous for creating reels showcasing her talent for making Vietnamese food and revealing her recipe for achieving commercial success in the age of influencers.