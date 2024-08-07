EventsEventsPodcasts
Tesla recalls more than 1.6 million cars for remote software fix

A Tesla vehicle joins a parking lot full of Tesla vehicles stored at a shopping mall (file photo)
A Tesla vehicle joins a parking lot full of Tesla vehicles stored at a shopping mall (file photo)
Copyright Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By AP with APTN
Published on Updated
Tesla is recalling 1.68 million cars in China for a remote software upgrade to ensure that they warn the driver when the trunk is not locked shut, China's market regulator said.

The announcement late on Tuesday also said that vehicles with faulty trunk latches will be repaired free of charge.

The recalls affect some imported Model S and Model X vehicles and domestically made Model 3 and Model Y cars manufactured between 15 October 2020 and July 17 2024.

The recall notice said that an unlocked trunk lid could open during driving, interfering with the driver's vision. It did not say whether that had ever happened to any Tesla cars.

The US-based electric vehicle maker will fix the problem through a remote software upgrade, the State Administration for Market Regulation said.

China is a major market and production base for Tesla while also a source of growing competition from Chinese EV makers.

The company reported a sharp decline in second-quarter net income last month, as sales fell despite price cuts and low-interest financing.

