Sidra Medicine in Qatar is one of the world's leading hospitals for women and children. CEO Doctor Iyabo Tinubu-Karch is paving the way for a new way to care for the sickest patients. Her vision for personalised healthcare is inspiring clinicians and civil society alike.

ADVERTISEMENT

From supervising the care of geriatric medicine in the United States, Dr Iyabo Tinubu-Karch is now supporting the very youngest members of society in the Gulf region. As the CEO of Sidra Medicine in Qatar, she leads a state-of-the-art facility committed to providing women and children with world-class healthcare. In 2023, Forbes Magazine described the British-born Nigerian doctor as one of the top 100 Healthcare leaders in the Middle East.

Dr Tinubu-Karch leads a team of almost 4000 individuals. Their goal is for all patients to feel safe and cared for. "At Sidra Medicine, we want to provide an experience where the patients think less about their worries and disease but more about healing," she told The Dialogue.

Although Dr Tinubu-Karch was born in the UK, Nigeria is home. Along with her mother, a prominent figure in Nigeria's Yoruba society, she is involved in charity work in Lagos. She is also collaborating closely with the Nigerian government to boost education in the North of the country.

Looking to the future, Dr Tinubu-Karch is dedicated to Sidra Medicine and always strives to do better. "One of my ambitious goals is to establish an innovative Women's Health and Wellbeing Institute," she told The Dialogue. She aims to bring experts from around the world together, merging Western and Asian medicine and forging exciting advancements in healthcare.