The billboards and outdoor advertising market is booming. The Exchange explores how artificial intelligence and ultra-fast connectivity have brought fresh growth to an industry worth over €25 billion worldwide. The Sphere opened in Las Vegas last year with a 16k LED wrap-around screen, estimated to have cost €2 billion, making it the city's most expensive entertainment venue ever built. Large cities like London, Paris, and Tokyo increasingly turn to interactive and 3D displays to entertain and promote products to the public. In the United States, Delta Airlines recently launched a hi-tech screen at Detroit Metropolitan Airport that provides personalized passenger information for people as they walk past. In this episode, Sylvain Le Borgne, Chief Data Officer at JCDecaux, one of the world's largest outdoor advertising companies, explains how hi-tech screens and installations are transforming the way brands and citizens interact in public places.