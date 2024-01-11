The Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ could fetch as much as €5 million.

The 2022 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+ is part of a limited-edition series of just 30 models.

The highly sought-after hypercar is capable of hitting speeds of just over 490 kmh (304.773 mph).

Putting this speed into context, the world's largest passenger aircraft, the Airbus A 380, seating more than 850 people, takes off at around 300 kmh.

The Franco-Italian luxury sports car manufacturer celebrated its 110th anniversary with a significant achievement in 2019: former Le Mans-winner Andy Wallace drove a new prototype to maximum acceleration at an unprecedented 304.777 mph.

Following this remarkable feat, a limited production of the car, named Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+, was produced.

The luxury car has an eight-litre engine with turbochargers, and 1,577 horsepower - by comparison, a Volkswagen Polo has 95.

Only eight of the 30 models made it to the US and this will be the first time that one of them is up for sale publicly.

The car is up for auction by US company Bonhams Cars and is going up for sale in Scottsdale, Arizona, US on 25 January, for an estimated price of $5 million-5.5 million (€4.56 million-€5.2 million).

A 1936 Bugatti Type 57 Atalante Sunroof Coupe will also be up for auction the same day by Bonhams Cars Bonhams Cars

"This is the quintessence of hypercars. Bugatti has an unparalleled reputation in high-performance vehicles and the Chiron Super Sport 300+ is a symbol of that automotive excellence," said Louis Frankel, Bonhams|Cars specialist.

The prospects of the supercar market in 2024

Supercars are high-performance sports cars, typically coming in limited numbers.

They are equipped with highly powerful engines, feature advanced aerodynamics, and are produced with lightweight materials.

The supercar segment is mainly ruled by brands like Bugatti, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Daimler AG, McLaren, Porche and Koenigsegg, among others. The global market was estimated to be worth almost $17 billion in 2022.

The latest forecast by Business Research Insights projects an annual 3.72% growth of the global market, between 2022-2031, driven by a growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly vehicles and the development of autonomous vehicles.