French express frustration over new Barnier-led government

Demonstrators take part in a protest against the new French Prime Minister Michel Barnier and the government, in Paris, France, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024.
Demonstrators take part in a protest against the new French Prime Minister Michel Barnier and the government, in Paris, France, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. Copyright Louise Delmotte/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
Copyright Louise Delmotte/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews with EBU
Published on Updated
The French presidential palace unveiled a long-awaited new government this weekend, dominated by conservatives and centrists. It came more than two months after elections that produced a hung parliament and deepened political divisions.

French citizens are expressing their frustration over the recent appointment of the new government. 

Some are sceptical about President Emmanuel Macron’s motives and choice of prime minister – former Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier. 

Criticism also circled around the new government’s dominance of centre-right politicians following an election won by the centre-left. 

Others are cautious, saying that it is too early to judge the new government's work. 

In a television interview, Barnier addressed various concerns of the French public, including pension reform and taxation. 

He emphasised the importance of cohesion and fraternity within his government and committed to making compromises to foster the country's progress. 

“They say we censor the left. I’m very sorry about that because I’ve long thought that sectarianism or intolerance is proof of weakness. So I’m not going to be the first sectarian,” Barnier said. 

“There will be no ideology, no sectarianism, just practical measures like all our neighbours are taking, and we’re going to try to take them on good terms with them too.” 

