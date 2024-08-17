At least 10 Syrian nationals killed in Israeli strike on Lebanon

By Euronews with AP

More than 500 people have been killed in exchanges between Israel and Lebanon since Oct. 8, most of them fighters with Hezbollah and other armed groups.

An Israeli strike in southern Lebanon early Saturday killed at least 10 Syrian nationals, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.

The strike on Wadi al-Kfour in Nabatieh province is among the deadliest in Lebanon since the Hezbollah militant group and Israeli military started trading strikes on 8 October, a day after Hamas attacked southern Israel and sparked the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Hezbollah maintains that it will stop its attacks once a ceasefire is reached in the Gaza Strip.

Among the dead were a woman and her two children, the ministry said. Five others were wounded, two of whom in critical condition.

A man reacts at an industrial area destroyed by an Israeli airstrike, in Wadi al-Kfour, Nabatieh province, south Lebanon, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024. Mohammad Zaatari/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.

An Arabic-language spokesperson for the Israeli military, Avichay Adraee, said the strike in the southern province targeted a weapons depot belonging to Hezbollah.

So far, the fighting has killed more than 500 people including 100 civilians in Lebanon. On the Israeli side 22 soldiers and 25 civilians have been killed.

In Gaza, the IDF reports that they have escalated their operations and claim to have killed dozens of militants within the last 24 hours.

Their actions targeted the Khan Younis and Rafah areas in particular, according to an IDF spokesperson.

As ground operations intensify, many parts of the Gaza strip continue to see mass displacement of Palestinians despite purported peace talks. Over 40,000 Palestinians have now been killed since the war began, says Gaza's Health Ministry.