Italy braces for record heatwave with red alerts in 22 cities

By Giorgia Orlandi

The highest warning level for extreme weather means that everyone is exposed to the risks caused by extreme temperatures, authorities say.

Italy has issued red alert warnings in 22 cities as the country braces itself for yet another intense heatwave in a summer that broke all previous records for extreme temperatures.

People are being urged to avoid direct exposure to sunlight during the hottest hours of the day and to stay hydrated.

In the Lazio region, which includes the capital Rome, an emergency plan has been launched to tackle the effects of the intense heat on people’s health.

It comes as the number of cases of emergency-care treatments for heat-related illnesses increases.

Rome's Civil Protection agencies hands out water bottles to citizens. EBU

This is particularly seen among older people — since a large number of Italians is over 65, the hot weather poses a big risk to the country's population.

“The most common health problems around this time of the year include the worsening of chronic diseases such as heart-related issues, like arrhythmia, infections, and kidney function is also affected as well as behavioural issues,” said Dr Giuseppe Famularo from the San Camillo-Forlanini hospital in Rome.

Concerns also persist about working conditions when very high temperatures are reached, particularly for those who work outside.

It’s been estimated that an average of 4,000 heat-related injuries occur in the workplace every year in Italy.

Trade unions, especially in the building sector, have launched a campaign to raise awareness on the issue, urging the government to introduce new rules to protect workers.

“Today health and safety issues and injuries in the workplace have to be put in the current context, which is characterised by climate change," said Alessandro Genovesi, secretary general of the Italian federation of workers in wood, construction and extractive industries, Fillea Cgil.

"So much has changed if you compare working in the building sector 30 years ago to today, between June and September. An 8-hour working day can be organised by working a total of 6 and a half to 7 hours in summer and 8 to 9 working hours in winter,” he added.

But despite soaring temperatures, tourist numbers are still expected to rise this year.

Trade organisations have estimated their presence in the summer months will increase by almost 2% compared to last year.