Heatwave expected in Italy this weekend with temperatures soaring to 40°C

Tourists cool off at a fountain in Rome's Piazza del Popolo, as the African anticyclone is rising temperatures again all over Italy, starting a new heat wave.
Tourists cool off at a fountain in Rome's Piazza del Popolo, as the African anticyclone is rising temperatures again all over Italy, starting a new heat wave. Copyright AP Photo
By Euronews with AP
Published on
After a recent spell of bad weather, the sun is returning and temperatures will spike, with a change of up to 15 degrees in some areas.

A heatwave is spreading across the Italian peninsula.

Starting this weekend, temperatures are expected to hit 34 degrees Celsius in northern regions, around 35 degrees in central areas and 40 degrees in the south.

After a recent spell of bad weather, the sun is returning and temperatures will spike, with a change of up to 15 degrees in some areas. The peak, 42 degrees Celsius, is expected in Sicily.

