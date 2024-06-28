After a recent spell of bad weather, the sun is returning and temperatures will spike, with a change of up to 15 degrees in some areas.
A heatwave is spreading across the Italian peninsula.
Starting this weekend, temperatures are expected to hit 34 degrees Celsius in northern regions, around 35 degrees in central areas and 40 degrees in the south.
After a recent spell of bad weather, the sun is returning and temperatures will spike, with a change of up to 15 degrees in some areas. The peak, 42 degrees Celsius, is expected in Sicily.
