Israel’s military said it apprehended one person who took part in the violence on Thursday, resulting in the death of one Palestinian.

EU foreign policy chief condemned the latest attack by Israeli settlers against a Palestinian village in the West Bank, saying he plans to propose further sanctions against their supporters, including those in the government.

"Day after day, in an almost total impunity, Israeli settlers fuel violence in the occupied West Bank, contributing to endanger any chance of peace," EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said in a post on X on Friday.

"The Israeli government must stop these unacceptable actions immediately. I confirm my intention to table a proposal for EU sanctions against violent settlers’ enablers, including some Israeli government members," he concluded.

On Thursday, masked Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank stormed the village of Jit, setting homes and cars on fire, Israeli and Palestinian media said.

The settlers opened fire and lobbed tear gas at residents, killing a 23-year-old Palestinian and critically injuring another, Palestinian health officials and local authorities said.

At least two people sought medical help for injuries from stones thrown at them, while a third person needed assistance due to smoke inhalation, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu slammed the attack he said he regarded with "utmost severity," saying it was the responsibility of the army to secure the country.

“Those responsible for any offence will be apprehended and tried,” Netanyahu added in a statement.

Israel’s military said it has apprehended one civilian who took part in the violence and has opened an investigation.

Thursday's attack was the latest incident since the outbreak of the war. In the West Bank, 633 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire — most by Israeli raids into Palestinian cities and towns.