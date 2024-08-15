By Euronews with AP

Ksenia Khavana has been convicted of treason linked to a $51 (€46) donation she made to a charity aiding Ukraine.

ADVERTISEMENT

US-Russian dual national, Ksenia Khavana, has been sentenced to 12 years in a Russian prison for treason after allegedly raising money for the Ukrainian military.

Khavana was convicted on charges linked to a $51 (€46) donation to a US charity.

Russia’s Federal Security Service said she “proactively collected money in the interests of one of the Ukrainian organisations, which was subsequently used to purchase tactical medical supplies, equipment, weapons, and ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”

Khavana, a former ballet dancer, obtained US citizenship after marrying her American husband and moving to Los Angeles.

She was arrested in Yekaterinburg after returning to Russia to visit her family and pleaded guilty to the charges in a closed trial, according to Russian state media.

Her lawyer, Mikhail Mushailov, said Khavana pleaded guilty to transferring the funds but said she was not aware the money would be used for "anti-Russian actions", adding that he planned to appeal the verdict.

Ksenia Khavana has been detained in Russian jail since February. AP/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

Her partner, Chris Van Heerden, has been campaigning for her release since she was arrested.

“I thought it might be dangerous for her to go, with everything going on with the war in Ukraine, but she reassured me that she was Russian and that everything would be fine,” he told a Los Angeles newspaper.

Russia has passed laws that criminalise criticism of its actions in Ukraine and remarks considered to discredit the Russian military since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Khavana's conviction follows last month's prisoner exchange between Moscow and Washington — the largest since the Cold War. Included in the swap was Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich who was convicted of espionage in March 2023.