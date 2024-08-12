EventsEventsPodcasts
Sziget Festival aims to break down disability taboos

A festival-goer partakes in the wheelchair obstacle course
A festival-goer partakes in the wheelchair obstacle course
Copyright Euronews
By Euronews
Published on
A venue at Budapest's Sziget Festival aims to raise awareness of disabilities through various activities that simulate what it's like to live with them.

XS Land is one of Sziget Festival's most unique venues: the adventure park hosts a number of activities that are run by people with a disability in an effort to dispel the myths.

The activities range from individual games such as obstacle courses and painting without hands, to dual and group sports such as wheelchair fencing.

XS Land aims to take a playful learning approach to raise awareness for disabilities. Panna Horváth, a volunteer for the Recreational Sports Association for the Visually Impaired, says that the goal is also to break taboos surrounding disability.

Watch the video in the player above to find out more.

