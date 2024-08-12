Sziget Festival aims to break down disability taboos

A venue at Budapest's Sziget Festival aims to raise awareness of disabilities through various activities that simulate what it's like to live with them.
XS Land is one of Sziget Festival's most unique venues: the adventure park hosts a number of activities that are run by people with a disability in an effort to dispel the myths.
The activities range from individual games such as obstacle courses and painting without hands, to dual and group sports such as wheelchair fencing.
XS Land aims to take a playful learning approach to raise awareness for disabilities. Panna Horváth, a volunteer for the Recreational Sports Association for the Visually Impaired, says that the goal is also to break taboos surrounding disability.
