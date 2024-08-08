EventsEventsPodcasts
CrossFit Games athlete dies in Texas lake swimming event

A jet ski pulls in buoys from the CrossFit Games at Marine Creek Lake, where an athlete drowned during the run swim event on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas
A jet ski pulls in buoys from the CrossFit Games at Marine Creek Lake, where an athlete drowned during the run swim event on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas Copyright Amanda McCoy/AP
Copyright Amanda McCoy/AP
By Euronews with AP
Published on
A competitor in the CrossFit Games has died while competing in a swimming event on Thursday in a Texas lake.

A competitor in the CrossFit Games has died while competing in a swimming event Thursday morning at Marine Creek Lake in Texas.

A police spokesperson said that they would not currently be releasing the athlete's name.

However the name currently circulating is Lazar Ðukić, a Serbian athlete that's been regularly taking part in CrossFit competitions since 2017.

CrossFit CEO Don Faul said during a news conference that they were “deeply saddened” by the death of one of their athletes, and they were working with authorities to investigate the incident.

An official with the Fort Worth Fire Department said they were called around 8 am local time to assist police because there “was a participant in the water that was down and hadn't been seen in some point in time”.

He said they responded for search and rescue and were not on the scene when the initial call was made, adding that the athlete's body was found about an hour later.

Faul said CrossFit had safety personnel on-site at the event.

He added that the CrossFit community is like a family. “We're doing everything in our power during this tragic time to support the family, to support our community,” Faul said.

CrossFit is a multi-discipline physical exercise and a competitive fitness sport which involves repeated rapid stretching and contracting of muscle as well as elements of weightlifting, powerlifting, gymnastics, kettlebell lifting, and callisthenics.

