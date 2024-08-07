By Euronews with AP

Nemour's success in Paris contrasted sharply with the French gymnastics team's failure, as none of the women's competitors managed to qualify for the apparatus finals.

Dual national gymnast Kaylia Nemour won Algeria's first Olympic gold in gymnastics — leaving France, for whom she competed for until 2021, to wonder what might have been.

A 17-year-old native of Indre-en-Loire, Nemour began competing for Algeria three years ago after a dispute between the French gymnastics federation and her club, Avoine-Beaumont, where she continues to train in western France.

The standoff emerged from a debate over how best to handle an injury caused by a growth spurt. The French gymnastics federation's insistence that Nemour be gradually reintroduced to the sport saw her frozen out of the national team, which made her turn to her father's homeland instead.

While the Olympic gold medal she's now won belongs to Algeria, Nemour said that questions about nationality are of little concern to her and her sport.

"I don't really think about it," she said after her triumph. "I won this medal for myself and for Algeria. I represent Algeria. France is behind me. I turned the page."

Nemour draped herself in Algeria's green and white flag and paraded around the Bercy Arena after her win. She was embraced by the crowd after flipping and twisting to a score of 15.7 in the uneven bars, tied for the highest of the meet in any event.

She has also been widely embraced by Algerians on social media, public television, and in newspapers. Algeria's President Abdelmadjid Tebboune called her to congratulate her on her performance.

The only remaining hope for France, Samir Ait Said, also missed out on a medal in the men's rings final, further adding to the team's disappointing performance at their home Olympics.

Meanwhile, Nemour, who said she feels equally French and Algerian, said she was proud to be Africa's first Olympic gold medallist in gymnastics.

"It's really crazy," she told AP.

Nemour's coach, Marc Tcherlinko, said the medal belonged to the Algerian Federation, which helped ensure the gymnast had the opportunity to travel for competition and best prepare for the Olympic Games.