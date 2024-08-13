Which European countries are the best at which sport?

France leads the way in swimming, with Germany coming out on top in equestrian after 16 eventful days.

The Summer 2024 Olympics has delivered winners and losers across the sporting world.

As a whole, the United States led the way on top of the medal table, with China and Japan following behind.

European countries also had their fair share of gold medals, with France coming out on top, taking home 16 gold medals.

Where did Europe win its gold?

Out of its 16 medals, France took home four in swimming.

Rowing was also a successful sport for Europe, with the United Kingdom and the Netherlands winning three and four gold medals in the event, and Croatia and Ireland winning one each.

Elsewhere, Georgia took home one of its three gold medals in Judo, whilst Denmark won one gold in handball and another in badminton.

Germany saw its best score in equestrian, where it won four golds.

The Italian team came through in water sports, winning golds in sailing and swimming. Elsewhere, the Italian women's volleyball team became the first in the country to win gold in their category.

Hungary won two gold medals in swimming including one by Kristóf Milák, who lost his world record in the 200 fly to France's Leon Marchand.