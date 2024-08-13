EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Which European countries are the best at which sport?

LeBron James holds his gold medal during a women's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Paris, France.
LeBron James holds his gold medal during a women's gold medal basketball game at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 11, 2024, in Paris, France. Copyright Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
Copyright Michael Conroy/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Tamsin Paternoster
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

France leads the way in swimming, with Germany coming out on top in equestrian after 16 eventful days.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Summer 2024 Olympics has delivered winners and losers across the sporting world.

As a whole, the United States led the way on top of the medal table, with China and Japan following behind.

European countries also had their fair share of gold medals, with France coming out on top, taking home 16 gold medals.

Where did Europe win its gold?

Out of its 16 medals, France took home four in swimming.

Rowing was also a successful sport for Europe, with the United Kingdom and the Netherlands winning three and four gold medals in the event, and Croatia and Ireland winning one each.

Elsewhere, Georgia took home one of its three gold medals in Judo, whilst Denmark won one gold in handball and another in badminton.

Germany saw its best score in equestrian, where it won four golds.

The Italian team came through in water sports, winning golds in sailing and swimming. Elsewhere, the Italian women's volleyball team became the first in the country to win gold in their category.

Hungary won two gold medals in swimming including one by Kristóf Milák, who lost his world record in the 200 fly to France's Leon Marchand.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

128 years of games: Which continent is the most successful in the history of the Olympics?

Paris Olympics: Men edge out women for prime time attention once again

Olympics set to give French economy a much-needed boost

Paris Gold medal Olympics