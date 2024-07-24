Ukraine war latest: Kyiv seeking 'common ground' with China

By Euronews with AP

While Ukraine's foreign minister met his Chinese counterpart, President Zelenskyy spoke to the Vatican's secretary of state before lauding Ukraine's missile programme.

Ukraine's foreign minister says he is seeking "common ground" in talks with his Chinese counterpart on ending his country's war with Russia.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine, now in its third year, has strained relations between the two countries.

Video released by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry showed Dmytro Kuleba exchanging opening remarks on Wednesday with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a meeting in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

It is the first visit by a Ukrainian foreign minister since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Zelenskyy meets Vatican secretary of state

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Secretary of State of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, in Kyiv on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy thanked the cardinal for the Vatican's participation in the recent Peace Summit in Switzerland, while Parolin said he shared the Pope's stance towards Ukraine.

Ukraine's Presidential Office reported that the two "discussed in detail the consequences of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the continuing aerial terror, including the Russian missile attack on the Okhmatdyt children's hospital, and the difficult humanitarian situation".

Ukraine's missile programme 'showing good dynamics'

Later on Tuesday, Zelenskyy lauded his country's missile programme, praising it as showing "showing good dynamics."

"We are gradually approaching the possibility of using our own missiles, and not just relying on missiles supplied by our partners," said Zelenskyy in his nightly video address from Kyiv.

His comments followed a weekend of deadly drone, missile and shelling exchanges in which at least two people were killed in Ukrainian strikes on the Russian-occupied parts of the Donetsk region, Russian state media said, and at least five people were wounded in Russian strikes, according to Ukrainian officials.