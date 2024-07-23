By Euronews with EBU

Temporary accommodation has been set up for those who have lost their homes in the worst affected area of Bulgaria.

Wildfires brought on by high temperatures in Europe are continuing to burn across Europe, with widespread blazes being fought in Portugal, North Macedonia and Bulgaria.

In Portugal, a least 14 people, including 11 firefighters, have been taken to hospital to be checked for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in a town near the Portuguese capital of Lisbon.

According to local media, the fire started just afternoon but was brought under control within a few hours.

More than 300 firefighters were deployed to the area along with 93 vehicles and eight water-dropping aircraft.

An equestrian centre was reportedly damaged, triggering the evacuation of 30 horses.

Planes drop water over wildfires in Portugal. EBU

Meanwhile, seven wildfires continue to burn in North Macedonia where firefighting teams have been battling flames for almost two weeks.

The fire is at its worst at Serta Mountain, between the cities of Stip and Negotino, where around 30 kilometres of land has been engulfed by flames.

Authorities have deployed two police helicopters, an army helicopter, 60 special service police officers and 100 army members to the area and the number of helicopters and planes enabled by the EU mechanism for Civil Protection has also been increased.

Houses have been burnt down in Bulgaria. EBU

In Bulgaria, wildfires in the municipality of Bolyarovo, which borders Turkey, have finally been brought under control after seven days of firefighting efforts.

According to local media, the fire has affected around 73 kilometres of land, causing immense damage to the village of Voden where many have lost their homes.

The situation in the area of Voden is difficult to manage due to the high temperatures and strong wind.

The first seven mobile homes for those most in need arrived on Sunday, and more are expected to be delivered.

The containers are expected to be furnished with beds, kitchenware and household utensils.

Wildfires are also still burning in Greece near the border of Bulgaria with the Sandanski villages of Petrovo and Goleshovo less than 2km away.

Foresters and firefighters have made clearings to prevent the fire from entering Slavyanka mountain, where the Ali Botush Reserve is also located.

The wildfires between Bulgaria and Greece are being monitored, and the unit in Blagoevgrad is ready to be activated at the request of Fire Safety and Civil Protection General Directorate.