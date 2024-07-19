EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Russia sentences US journalist Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in prison

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands listening to the verdict in a glass cage in a courtroom in Yekaterinburg, 19 July 2024, FILE
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands listening to the verdict in a glass cage in a courtroom in Yekaterinburg, 19 July 2024, FILE Copyright AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
Copyright AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky
By Euronews with AP
Published on Updated
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Gershkovich was convicted for alleged espionage, an accusation he, his employer and the US government vehemently deny, labelling the trial as a sham.

ADVERTISEMENT

A Russian court on Friday sentenced Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich to 16 years in prison on espionage charges his employer and the US have rejected as a sham.

His sentencing came after a closed-door, quick-fire trial.

This week, the courtroom was not accessible during Gershkovich's trial, and he was not seen, with no explanation given. Journalists were allowed in court on Friday for the verdict, however.

Gershkovich is the first US journalist taken into custody on espionage charges since Nicholas Daniloff in 1986, at the height of the Cold War.

The Wall Street Journal reporter was arrested on 29 March of last year while on a reporting trip to the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg.

Authorities claimed, without offering any evidence, that he was gathering secret information for the US.

His arrest shocked foreign journalists in Russia, even though the country has enacted increasingly repressive laws on freedom of speech after sending troops into Ukraine.

“Evan’s wrongful detention has been an outrage since his unjust arrest 477 days ago, and it must end now,” the Journal said Thursday in a statement.

“Even as Russia orchestrates its shameful sham trial, we continue to do everything we can to push for Evan’s immediate release and to state unequivocally: Evan was doing his job as a journalist, and journalism is not a crime. Bring him home now.”

Meanwhile, the US State Department has declared Gershkovich “wrongfully detained,” committing the government to seek his release.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the United Nations this week that Moscow and Washington’s “special services” are discussing an exchange involving Gershkovich.

Russia has previously signalled the possibility of a swap, but it says a verdict would have to come first. Even after a verdict, any such deal could take months or years.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also hinted earlier this year that he would be open to swapping Gershkovich for Vadim Krasikov, a Russian serving a life sentence for the 2019 killing in Berlin of a Georgian citizen of Chechen descent.

Russian courts convict more than 99% of defendants, and prosecutors can appeal sentences that they consider too lenient. They can also appeal acquittals.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

US journalist Evan Gershkovich goes on trial in Russia

US journalist Evan Gershkovich to stand trial in Russia on espionage charges

Moscow court rules US reporter Evan Gershkovich must remain in jail until late August

USA Russia Espionage Journalist