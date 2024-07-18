As pressure mounts on Biden to drop his re-election campaign, he revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 before cancelling his speech for an event in Las Vegas.

Under pressure from fellow Democrats to drop his re-election campaign, US President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19.

The White House said Biden will be self-isolating and his doctors describe his symptoms as mild.

The news came while he was visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday, where he was going to give a speech trying to shore up support among Latino voters.

Unidos US President and CEO Janet Murguia told the guests that the president had sent his regrets and could not appear because he tested positive for the virus.

"I was just on the phone with President Biden, and he shared his deep disappointment at not being able to join us this afternoon. The president has been at many events, as we all know. And, he just tested positive for COVID," Murguia announced.

The president had previously been at a restaurant in Las Vegas, where he was greeting diners and was scheduled to have an interview with Univision.

Biden to continue with all his duties

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden will fly to his home in Delaware, where he will “self-isolate and will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time.”

Biden first tested positive for COVID-19 in July 2022. He recovered in less than a week but tested positive with a rebound case and was finally cleared by early August.

Biden recently said in an interview that he would consider dropping out of the presidential race if a serious medical condition emerged.