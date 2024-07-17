Italy's foreign minister opens G7 trade meeting in Calabria

The goal of the meeting is to respond to the tensions and frictions that jeopardise global trade and sustainable and inclusive growth.
The need for global business to be conducted on a "level playing field" was the message stressed by Italy’s Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who opened the G7 trade ministers meeting in Italy on Tuesday.
The main objective of the meeting — taking place in the Calabrian port of Villa San Giovanni — is to respond to the tensions and frictions that jeopardise global trade and sustainable and inclusive growth.
"We want to ensure a level playing field for businesses in global markets. We need to ensure a level playing field and shared rules to enable our businesses to compete on an equal footing in every market," Tajani said.
"We will engage on the central issue of sustainability. Together with the OECD secretary-general, we will discuss the key role that trade can play in combating climate change in favour of balanced and sustainable growth," Tajani, who also serves as deputy PM, added.
This message reflected the final statement of the G7 summit in Puglia back in June.
At the Puglia summit, the group's leaders expressed "concerns about China's persistent industrial targeting and comprehensive non-market policies", referring to "global spillovers, market distortions and harmful overcapacity" in many sectors.
Watch the video above for more information.