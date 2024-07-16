EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Parts of eastern and southeastern Europe suffer as temperatures rise to above 40 Celsius

Much of Europe is suffering from extreme heat
Much of Europe is suffering from extreme heat Copyright Hans Reniers via UnSplash
Copyright Hans Reniers via UnSplash
By Euronews
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Romania, Ukraine and North Macedonia have all seen exceptionally high temperatures, with emergency services inundated across the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Romania is suffering in the heat once again as temperatures reach over 40 degrees Celsius in the shade. 

The emergency services are treating those affected, while freight trucks are being pulled over for safety, and trains are running at reduced speeds.

The heatwave is also straining the nation's energy system, with production not able to keep up with consumption. That means that power blackouts are increasingly frequent. 

In Ukraine, hot weather is also leaving locals sweating in the high temperatures.

While doctors often recommend staying indoors during extreme heat, this advice might not be helpful in Ukraine.

Russian forces have destroyed significant parts of the country's power grid, and air conditioner use is limited.

In North Macedonia, efforts to put out wildfires on Serta mountain in the Negotino region are continuing.

Helicopters and firefighting aircraft are being deployed in the extinguishing operations. 

At the worst point, the country's Crisis Management Centre said that seven wildfires were active nationwide.

For more information, watch the video above.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Red alert issued in Croatia as country swelters through heatwave

Hungarian government alerts services as heatwave threatens homeless

'It's hell outside': People warned to stay inside as heatwave suffocates central and southern Europe

Romania Fires Ukraine Heatwave North Macedonia