By Euronews

Romania, Ukraine and North Macedonia have all seen exceptionally high temperatures, with emergency services inundated across the region.

Romania is suffering in the heat once again as temperatures reach over 40 degrees Celsius in the shade.

The emergency services are treating those affected, while freight trucks are being pulled over for safety, and trains are running at reduced speeds.

The heatwave is also straining the nation's energy system, with production not able to keep up with consumption. That means that power blackouts are increasingly frequent.

In Ukraine, hot weather is also leaving locals sweating in the high temperatures.

While doctors often recommend staying indoors during extreme heat, this advice might not be helpful in Ukraine.

Russian forces have destroyed significant parts of the country's power grid, and air conditioner use is limited.

In North Macedonia, efforts to put out wildfires on Serta mountain in the Negotino region are continuing.

Helicopters and firefighting aircraft are being deployed in the extinguishing operations.

At the worst point, the country's Crisis Management Centre said that seven wildfires were active nationwide.

