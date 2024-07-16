French President Emmanuel Macron has officially accepted the resignation of his Prime minister Gabriel Attal.
Macron has officially accepted the resignation of his prime minister following a month of political turmoil in France.
Attal and his cabinet will remain in place during the upcoming Paris Olympics while a new head of government is nominated.
The former prime minister and his cabinet will only be responsible for accelerating current affairs to ensure the continuity of the state. Thus, in principle, no political measures can be taken during this interim period by a resigning government.
Our journalists are working on this story and will update it as soon as more information becomes available.