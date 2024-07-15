Find out about the most significant records broken at Euro 2024, as Spain reach four-title milestone and tail Germany closely on several other achievements.

Euro 2024 has wrapped with a 2-1 Spanish victory over England that set La Roja as the only team in history to have won four European championships.

The Spaniards dominated the tournament with an unprecedented streak of seven consecutive victories and many more records broken, as reported by Wettbasis.

Spain break 24-year-old record for most individual goal-scorers

Spain broke France's 2000 record for the most individual goal-scorers in a single Euro tournament. Ten Spanish players scored in 2024, Álvaro Morata, Dani Carvajal, Dani Olmo, Fabián Ruiz, Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Mikel Merino, Mikel Oyarzabal, Nico Williams and Rodri (France's previous record from 2000 was 9).

Considering all tournaments, they also broke England’s record from 2012 for the most consecutive matches with at least one goal scored (England’s record was 11) as Spain’s goal in the 2024 final game was their 12th consecutive match scoring since 2020.

Spain's Dani Carvajal lifts the Euro 2024 trophy in Berlin after a 2-1 win over England AP/Manu Fernandez

England: The 'best losers' of the Euros

England broke out of their record tie with former Yugoslavia for the most top-four finishes without ever winning the Euros and they are now the sole holder of the “record” (England ended up in the top 4 in 1968, 1996, 2020 and 2024).

The Three Lions also extended their “record” for the most games played at the EUROs without ever winning the tournament (45).

On a more cheerful note, manager Gareth Southgate broke the record for the most consecutive managed matches without a loss (13).

England manager Gareth Southgate walks past the Euro 2024 trophy following his defeat in the final against Spain AP/Manu Fernandez

Germany defend records: Appearances, games won, goals scored

Germany remain a big cheese in the Euro club despite losing the crown of joint all-time winner to Spain - with several records still in their hands.

They extended their record for the most tournament appearances, playing in their 14th consecutive tournament since their debut in 1972.

They also extended a record for the most Euro games played (58) and for the most games won (30), with Spain close behind with 28.

Moreover, Germany increased their record for the most goals scored at the Euros, 89 in total (+11 goals in 2024), as Spain, again, tail with 83.

Weirdly, the Mannschaft also hold the record for most goals conceded (59), followed by Denmark with 54.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Euro-legacy continues

Despite an unsuccessful tournament for Portugal, Cristiano Ronaldo extended many of his records: Most Euro tournaments played (6, from 2004 to 2024) and most matches (30). He also remains the Euro all-time top scorer with 14 conversions.

Following his elimination, Ronaldo said he would playno more Euros. However, he made himself available for a last World Cup with Portugal in 2026.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo prepares to kick a penalty during a round of sixteen match between Portugal and Slovenia at Euro 2024 AP/Matthias Schrader

Age-related records: Spain rule again with wonderkid Lamine Yamal

When looking at individual records, many age-related records were broken: Lamine Yamal (Spain) broke the record for the youngest player to appear at the EUROs (16), the youngest player to score (16) and the youngest player to play in the EUROs final (17).

On the other side of the age spectrum, Pepe (Portugal) broke the record for the oldest player to ever play in the Euros (41). The record was previously held by Gábor Király (Hungary) who was 40 years old when he played against Belgium at Euro 2016.

Luka Modrić (Croatia) broke the record for the oldest Euro-goalscorer ever (38).

17-year-old Spanish winger Lamine Yamal with the Euro 2024 trophy AP/Tom Weller

Other individual records: Fastest goal in Euro history by Albania

Nedim Bajrami (Albania) broke the record for the fastest EUROs goal in history, which happened 23 seconds into Albania’s match with Italy, while Merih Demiral (Turkey) broke the record for the fastest goal scored in the knockout stages - 57 seconds into Turkey’s R16 match against Austria.

Diogo Costa (Portugal) and Jordan Pickford (England) tied Gianluigi Donnarumma (Italy), Unai Simón (Spain), Iker Casillas (Spain) and Gianluigi Buffon (Italy) for the most saves in penalty shoot-outs at the EUROs - all of the players have done so 3 times

Other team records: Italy, Portugal and Denmark

Italy extended their record for the most matches ending up in a draw in the Euros - they currently hold the record with 19 draws. The closest to their record is England with 16 draws

Portugal extended their record for most consecutive times reaching the knockout stages at the EUROs - they have managed to do so every year since 1996, so 2024 was their 8th time reaching the knockout stages.

Denmark extended their record for the most matches lost - they currently hold the record with 18 defeats.