Want to remember Euro 2024 forever? You can score a free tattoo in Berlin, then

Tattoos on the Berlin fan mile
Tattoos on the Berlin fan mile
Copyright Donogh McCabe
By Liv Stroud and Donogh McCabe
Published on
Football fans in the German capital are marking their memories of the Euro 2024 tournament permanently for free.

Football proves it can be truly skin-deep: fans who visit the fan zone in Berlin during the Euros 2024 can get a free tattoo to mark the tournament forever.

Scoring an appointment is no easy feat, as tattoo artist Enaitz Greaney can only do around a dozen poke tattoos per day. Fans can choose between several flash tattoo designs.

Greaney said the most popular drawings fans have been opting for are the Berlin bear and the local 030 dialling code.

"It's just a fun way to decorate the body," he told Euronews.

In between the bear outline being poked into her shoulder, Julia G, an HR manager, said, "I thought this would be a nice memory of this time, of the beautiful summer. That's why I decided to get a tattoo today."

Tattoos on the Berlin fan mile
Tattoos on the Berlin fan mile

Greaney said one of his highlights has been giving an "older gentleman" his first tattoo.

Julia also said the poke tattoos done with a single needle hurt less than the standard tattoos done at parlours.

The tattoos are available with appointments being offered on the day, but queues start as the Berlin fan zone, also known as the Fan Mile, opens at 2 pm CET.

Berlin Germany UEFA Euro 2024 Football tattoos