By Euronews with AP

The US Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies have not commented on incident in Pennsylvania.

Donald Trump was whisked off the stage at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania after apparent gunshots rang through the crowd.

Trump was showing a chart of border crossing numbers when bangs started ringing through the audience.

Trump could be seen reaching with his right hand toward his neck. He was later seen with blood on the side of his face.

He quickly ducked behind the podium as agents from his protective detail rushed the stage and screams could be heard from the crowd.

The bangs continued as agents tended to him on stage. The crowd cheered as he got back up and pumped his fist.

His motorcade has left the venue. His condition was not immediately known.

Police began vacating the area shortly after Trump left the stage.

Leaving church in Delaware, President Joe Biden simply answered, "No," when asked if he'd been briefed about the incident.