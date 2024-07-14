Three people seriously injured after car rams bus stops in Israel

At least three people at a bus stop queue in central Israel were seriously injured when a car rammed them. The driver was then shot dead.
A suspected ramming incident in Nir Zvi, Israel, on Sunday has left at least three people "seriously injured," according to local police.
Israeli police reported that a car appeared to have ploughed into people waiting at a bus stop on one side of the road in central Israel before making a U-turn and ramming into people waiting at a bus stop on the other side.
"A Toyota-type vehicle arrives and carries out a ramming attack. Unfortunately, three people are seriously injured, one in a very serious condition," Eli Levy, an Israeli police spokesman, said.
"Security forces present here neutralised the terrorist and managed to prevent him from carrying out a more serious attack. A difficult event. We are in a period with dozens of alerts for terrorist attacks," he added.
Authorities believe the attacker was from East Jerusalem and acted alone. The suspect was shot and killed while still in his car.