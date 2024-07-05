As the number of elderly people grows, social solutions to elderly welfare are being created.
The social welfare state of the Netherlands spends more on care for the elderly than any other industrialised country. In 2021, 4.1% of its gross domestic product was on long-term care.
Around 1.4 million people work in various capacities in the care industry. Despite this, there remains a shortage of tens of thousands of nurses, and in the upcoming years, the staffing shortfall is anticipated to reach 135,000.
