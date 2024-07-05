EventsEventsPodcasts
How the Netherlands is offering innovative care solutions for the elderly

An elderly couple read as they sit on lawn chairs in front of the Schelde River in Bath, Netherlands, on Friday, July 22, 2022.
An elderly couple read as they sit on lawn chairs in front of the Schelde River in Bath, Netherlands, on Friday, July 22, 2022. Copyright Virginia Mayo/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved
Copyright Virginia Mayo/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews
Published on Updated
As the number of elderly people grows, social solutions to elderly welfare are being created.

The social welfare state of the Netherlands spends more on care for the elderly than any other industrialised country. In 2021, 4.1% of its gross domestic product was on long-term care.

Around 1.4 million people work in various capacities in the care industry. Despite this, there remains a shortage of tens of thousands of nurses, and in the upcoming years, the staffing shortfall is anticipated to reach 135,000.

As the number of elderly people grows, social solutions to elderly welfare are being created.

See the report in the player above.

Netherlands Elderly people healthcare ageing