EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Spanish police dismantle Malaga crime group forcing women into prostitution

Police officers stand guard as they cordon off the area in Madrid, 30 November 2022
Police officers stand guard as they cordon off the area in Madrid, 30 November 2022 Copyright AP Photo/Paul White, File
Copyright AP Photo/Paul White, File
By Euronews with EBU
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

The gang abused at least 500 women across four brothels in Costa del Sol, authorities said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spanish National Police have dismantled a major criminal organisation in Malaga that has forced hundreds of women into prostitution, authorities said Wednesday.

Law enforcement arrested 25 people and freed at least 11 victims in the operation. About €150,000 in cash and around 1.2 kg of cocaine were also confiscated.

Most of the victims were Colombian and lured to the Costa del Sol with promises of work in beauty salons. Once there, gang members forced the victims into prostitution in four brothels in the city, according to National Police investigators.

The exploited women — said to be more than 500 — were told they accrued debt in travel expenses and accommodation. They were then made to work at the brothels around the clock and were often forced to practice unprotected sex.

The gang also allegedly sold drugs in the brothels, encouraging its clients to use them, which led to cases of physical abuse of the women working there, according to law enforcement agencies.

The criminal group is said to have made around €1.5 million a year through the scheme.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

French leaders condemn three teenagers charged with antisemitic rape

Former Honduran President convicted in US of conspiring with drug traffickers

Four drug traffickers in Marseille tried for torturing a child "freelance" dealer

Prostitution Police Spain Malaga worker exploitation gang delinquency