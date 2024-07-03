The incident took place at Hutzot Karmiel Mall on Wednesday. Local authorities labelled the stabbing as a "terrorist attack".
One person was killed, and another was wounded in a stabbing at a shopping mall in the Israeli town of Kamiel on Wednesday in what police said was a "terrorist attack".
Gal Zeid, the spokesperson for Israel’s Galilee Medical Centre, said doctors pronounced the victim dead after failing to resuscitate him.
The other injured person was a man in his 20s who was currently in critical condition, Israel's emergency services said.
The deputy director of the Karmiel municipality security department said that the scene was "difficult" before adding that the area had been secured in order to attend to those wounded in the attack.
The attacker was shot dead by one of the wounded victims, the commander of the Israel Police Northern District told local media.