EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Knife attack in Israeli mall leaves one dead and another injured, police say

Police on scene in at a mall in Karmiel, northern Israel, after an assailant attacked shoppers, leaving one dead and another wounded, on Thursday, July 3, 2024.
Police on scene in at a mall in Karmiel, northern Israel, after an assailant attacked shoppers, leaving one dead and another wounded, on Thursday, July 3, 2024. Copyright EVN
Copyright EVN
By Euronews with EVN
Published on Updated
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

The incident took place at Hutzot Karmiel Mall on Wednesday. Local authorities labelled the stabbing as a "terrorist attack".

ADVERTISEMENT

One person was killed, and another was wounded in a stabbing at a shopping mall in the Israeli town of Kamiel on Wednesday in what police said was a "terrorist attack".

Gal Zeid, the spokesperson for Israel’s Galilee Medical Centre, said doctors pronounced the victim dead after failing to resuscitate him.

The other injured person was a man in his 20s who was currently in critical condition, Israel's emergency services said.

The deputy director of the Karmiel municipality security department said that the scene was "difficult" before adding that the area had been secured in order to attend to those wounded in the attack.

The attacker was shot dead by one of the wounded victims, the commander of the Israel Police Northern District told local media.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Israeli military orders large-scale evacuation from Khan Younis

At least 55 Palestinians detained by Israel in Gaza released

Attacker shot dead after wounding Israeli embassy guard in Belgrade

Terrorist attack Israel Israel Hamas war Knife attack