By Euronews with AP

Romania and the Netherlands are battling out a place in the Euro 2024 quarter-finals on Tuesday at 18.00 at Munich's Allianz Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Romania topped their group while a disappointing Dutch team progressed as one of the four best third-place squads.

The winner will advance to face Austria or Turkey in the quarterfinals on Saturday, potentially setting up a quick Netherlands-Austria rematch in Berlin after the group stage.

This is only Romania’s second time in the knockouts of the Euros, after reaching the quarter-finals in the 2000 Belgium-Netherlands edition.

Dutch coach Ronald Koeman reported no new concerns, as his midfield was already decimated by a slew of injuries before the tournament.

Speaking about criticism faced by the Orange so far, Koeman said: “We are a proud nation. We like to win. We like to play nice football. But that doesn’t always happen. We take the criticism, no problem, and we’d like to turn it for tomorrow and make people happy about the final result."

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman is seen during a Group D match between Netherlands and Austria at Euro 2024 AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Romania 'not afraid of anything' despite negative Netherlands record

The Netherlands have won 10 of the 14 matches between the two teams, scoring 29 goals against Romania’s three.

Romania's winger Nicuşor Bancu is suspended and will likely be replaced by Deian Sorescu, while midfielder Răzvan Marin, who has scored two of his team's four goals in Germany, is fully fit after missing a training session last week.

“If you’re playing with history in front of you, you’re ready to give your all. No game is easy, especially not one that can get you into the quarterfinals. The Netherlands are favourites tomorrow. They have incredible players, but we have our own strengths.” said Romania coach Edward Iordănescu.

His goalkeeper Florin Niță reiterated that the team are ready for a tough face-off.

“I am not afraid of anything at this point", said Niță. "I am doing what I love, and I do it with enthusiasm and passion. Why should I be afraid?”

Romania's players celebrate at the end of the match during a Group E match between Slovakia and Romania at Euro 2024 AP/Frank Augstein

Revelation Austria seek Euros record against Turkey

Austria are bidding to go farther than they ever have at a European Championship, as they take on Turkey in Tuesday's second knockout game at 21.00.

The Austrians surprisingly topped a group ahead of France and the Netherlands, while Turkey have shown fewer signs of individual brilliance and will play without suspended captain and Inter Milan star Hakan Calhanoglu.

Austria recovered from an opening 1-0 loss to France by beating Poland 3-1, and then the Netherlands too 3-2 to top Group D.

Turkey had concerns about Real Madrid star Arda Guler during the group stage, but the 19-year-old attacking midfielder played from the start in the final group game, and seems fit for the appointment.

Austria's Marcel Sabitzer celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during a Group D match between the Netherlands and Austria at Euro 2024 AP/Michael Kappeler

Turkey concentrated on 'keeping feet on the ground'

Austria have a better record with nine wins to Turkey’s seven from their previous 17 meetings. There was one draw.

Turkey reached the semifinals of Euro 2008 and are looking for another deep run in the tournament. But Italian coach Vincenzo Montella’s team struggled to overcome 10-man Czech Republic in the last game and were beaten 3-0 by Portugal before, to qualify for the round of 16 as the runner-up.

“It doesn’t matter to us if our opponents are Austria or another country, to be honest", said Turkey's goalie Mert Gunok. "It wouldn’t be right to see this as an opportunity for revenge. Excessive ambition could backfire on us. We should keep both feet on the ground and do everything we can to win the game."

Turkey's Arda Guler during a Group F match between Czech Republic and Turkey at the Euro 2024 tournament in Hamburg, Germany, Wednesday, June 26, 2024 AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

Austria's manager Ralf Rangnick seems not to underestimate the opponent.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The team knows full well that no matter who we play against, if we give our best performance, we can beat any opponent. But the players are still completely grounded and know exactly what’s important. The energy we bring to the field is what has made us a special team so far", he said.

Rangnick reported no late injury worries on Monday. Real Madrid defender David Alaba, who would have been captain, is missing the tournament as he recovers from a previous knee injury.