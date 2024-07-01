By Euronews with AP

The top two European teams in the FIFA ranking have been facing criticism for their lukewarm performances in the group stages of the tournament.

France and Belgium are about to face off in the Euro 2024 round of 16 in Düsseldorf.

The drama surrounding Kylian Mbappé's broken nose has died down, though he's still expected to wear a protective mask in the game, kicking off at 6 pm CET.

France's captain's only goal in his two appearances so far came from the penalty spot against Poland, so the striker has some work to do to level the tournament-high eight goals he achieved at the last World Cup in Qatar.

Criticism has been levelled at France's style of play, particularly its lack of efficiency upfront.

Defiant Deschamps tells critics to 'change the channel'

France coach Didier Deschamps doesn't appear too concerned at this stage: “If they don’t like it, they can change the channel", he told journalists.

Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann is expected to return to France's team after resting against Poland.

He could come into midfield to add some creativity, with Aurélien Tchouaméni or Adrien Rabiot potentially dropping out. Mbappé started up front against Poland but may begin on the left wing against Belgium.

Speaking about opponent Belgium's troubles, France midfielder Eduardo Camavinga said: “Once the group stage is over, it’s in the past, just as it is for us. Mentally, they’ll be different. They’re still a side who can surprise you at any moment.”

France head coach Didier Deschamps looks out from the bench before a Group D match between the Netherlands and France at Euro 2024 AP/Ariel Schalit

Lukaku's luck to turn after disallowed goals?

Disenchantment with Belgium's performances went up a notch after the 0-0 draw against Ukraine that closed the group stage and left the team in second place, behind Romania, and on a collision course with France.

Captain Kevin De Bruyne led the players toward the fans gathered behind one of the goals after the match, only to turn away when hearing the loud jeers coming from that end. De Bruyne threw his hands in the air, clearly unhappy with what he was hearing.

The Belgians have been eliminated in the quarterfinals at the past two Euros but will need to improve to get to that stage this time. They'll hope for more luck for striker Romelu Lukaku, who has had three goals ruled out by VAR and has yet to score.

Belgium's Romelu Lukaku leaves the pitch replaced by Belgium's Lois Openda during a Group E match between Ukraine and Belgium AP/Antonio Calanni

Belgium deletes prickly social media video

Speaking about Belgium's tournament so far, right-back Timothy Castagne said he understood unhappiness about the performance, "but it’s not like we played three bad games, and we are qualified," he said. "So yeah, it’s a bit frustrating for us," Castagne added.

Coach Domenico Tedesco doesn't seem sure who to field on the right wing, with Leandro Trossard starting twice, Dodi Lukébakio once, and Yannick Carrasco also operating there. If Mbappé is at centre forward, his pace could trouble Belgium's 37-year-old centre-back, Jan Vertonghen.

Meanwhile, Belgium's football federation apologised for a video featuring the French captain that appeared on one of its social media channels.

The footage showed a Belgian comedian asking who would “kick Mbappé's shin” during the match, to which Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana replied: “Amadou Onana”.

The video was later deleted.

France and Belgium met in the semifinals of the 2018 World Cup and the 2021 Nations League, with the French winning each time.

Belgium has won only one of their last six meetings with France, a 4-3 victory in Paris in 2015.

The winner will play against either Portugal or Slovenia in the quarterfinals. The two are set to meet at 9 pm CET on Monday, right after the France-Belgium match.