Ten most iconic moments of Euro 2024 tournament so far

From Riccardo Calafiori's tears to Albania's quickest goal in Euros history and of course the absolutely insane Group E, we take a look at the most iconic moments of Euro 2024 so far.

Euro 2024 has already provided plenty of drama and excitement, and, as the competition enters the business end with the round of 16 on Saturday, we take a look at the moments that stuck with us the most.

1 ) Germany's Scotland routing in opening game

The largest victory and defeat of Euro 2024 so far. Yes, Germany have got us used to moments of merciless football supremacy over the years, but a 5-1 in the opening game, playing at home, simply couldn't be ignored.

Germany's Jamal Musiala celebrates after scoring his side's 2nd goal during a Group A match between Germany and Scotland at the Euro 2024 football tournament in Munich, AP/Ariel Schalit

2) Albania scores fastest goal in Euros history

They've already been knocked out, and yet, they provided for so many remarkable moments. The top one has to be the fastest goal in Euros history just 23 seconds into the game against Italy, cleverly taking advantage of a throw-in mess-up by the Azzurri.

Albania'S Nedim Bajrami celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during a Group B match between Italy and Albania at Euro 2024 AP/Alessandra Tarantino

3 ) Calafiori breaks down in tears after late Italy equaliser

It doesn't always happen to score an own goal, and then assist your teammate for a crucial equaliser in the game afterwards. Italy were struggling, down 1-0 to Croatia, almost on their way out of Euro 2024, when a brilliant incursion by Bologna's Riccardo Calafiori set up Lazio's Mattia Zaccagni for a stunning 98th-minute leveller in the far post.

Seconds later, as the referee blew the final whistle, an exhausted Calafiori collapsed onto the ground and burst into tears of joy. Without that goal, Italy would have been knocked out.

Italian players celebrate Mattia Zaccagni after his 1-1 equaliser against Croatia AP/Petr David Josek

4) Cristiano Ronaldo's young selfie-taker

This young child defied security to run onto the pitch and take a selfie with his idol Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal's game against Turkey, as the multiple Ballon d'Or winner made sure he wasn't tackled by security. Cuteness overload.

A child storms the pitch during the Portugal-Turkey game to take a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo AP/Darko Vojinovic

5) England fans throw empty beer cups at Gareth Southgate

Cute moments aside, faulty security has indeed been an issue at Euro 2024. One of the most regrettable examples was immediately after England-Slovenia, when fans threw empty beer cups from the stands at the English manager, despite England finishing first in the group. "I've not seen any other team qualify and receive similar," was Southgate's comment after the game.

A fan holds up a cutout of England coach Gareth Southgate as fans gather ahead to a Group C match between England and Slovenia at Euro 2024 AP/Markus Schreiber

6) Gjasula scoring goal and own goal in the same game

Another own-goal happy ending, another Albania moment. In the 2-2 against Croatia, midfielder Klaus Gjasula went from zero to hero as he scored in his own net before redeeming himself only fifteen minutes later with a last-gasp equaliser. It had never happened before in any previous Euro championship.

Klaus Gjasula scores the 2-2 leveller for Albania against Croatia AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

7) Austria stun Netherlands and France to win group D

Fair to say, Austria have been the real revelation of the tournament so far. Despite ending up in a death group, they managed to finish first, ahead of giants France and Netherlands, as well as Poland. The team's effort paid off in the last game as Marcel Sabitzer scored the winning 3-2 against the Dutch in the 80th minute.

Marce Sabitzer scores the winning 3-2 for Austria against the Netherlands AP/Michael Kappeler

8) Georgia land knockouts on major tournament debut

They needed a miracle, and they worked a miracle. Georgia's astonishing qualification to the round of 16 came only after Wednesday's 2-0 against Ronaldo's Portugal. At the start of the tournament, few would have predicted the little Caucasian nation would have made it through, and yet they landed a top 16 spot on their debut in a major tournament. How far can their enthusiasm push them now?

Georgia players celebrate at the end of a Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at Euro 2024 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, Wednesday, June 26, 2024 AP/Alessandra Tarantino

9) Lamine Yamal breaks record for youngest Euros player

He's so young that, according to German law, he's technically not allowed to play after 11 PM. At the age of 16, Spain's Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player to take to the pitch in all Euros championships. The 2007-born Barcelona wonderkid perfectly lived up to the expectations, playing in all of Spain's three games so far.

Spain's Lamine Yamal controls the ball during a Group B match between Spain and Croatia at Euro 2024 AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

10) The absolutely crazy Group E

We had to wait until the last day of the group phase to see it - but it finally happened. Romania, Slovakia, Belgium and Ukraine all finished level, with four points each. Unfortunately, for them, Ukraine got knocked out as it sat last in the group last on goal difference. Bonkers.