By Euronews with AP

Authorities confirmed one ship in the Red Sea came under repeated missile attacks launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels but wasn't hit.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed to have hit four ships in the Red Sea and the Mediterranean with missiles.

Houthi military spokesman, Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, claimed late on Friday that the group made four attacks on ships in the Red Sea and the Mediterranean.

The Houthis have been known to exaggerate their claims.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre confirmed one ship - which it didn't identify - was sailing just off the coast of the rebel-held port city of Hodeida in Yemen when five missiles landed near the ship.

However no damage was caused, they added.

On Thursday, another ship traveling through the Red Sea reported being attacked, this time being hit.

The ship issued a radio call off the coast of the rebel-held port city of Hodeida, saying it had been struck, as first reported by the private security firm Ambrey. A warship in the area responded to the attack, according to Ambrey.

The British military’s United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre later confirmed the attack.

“The nature of the attack is reported as a waterborne improvised explosive device,” the UKMTO stated. “The vessel and crew are reported as safe and the vessel is proceeding to their next port of call.”

The UKMTO did not provide further details, but Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said in a pre-recorded message released on Thursday night that the rebels used a drone boat in the attack. He identified the ship as the Seajoy, a Malta-flagged bulk carrier.

The rebels have targeted over 60 vessels with missiles and drones in their campaign, resulting in the deaths of four sailors. They have seized one vessel and sunk two since November. A US led airstrike campaign has targeted the Houthis since January, with a series of strikes on May 30 killing at least 16 people and wounding 42 others, according to the rebels.

The Houthis claim their attacks target ships linked to Israel, the United States, or the UK. However, many of the attacked ships have little or no connection to the Israel-Hamas war, including some bound for Iran.

Global shipping has been greatly disrupted with most ships that would have used the Suez canal in Egypt forced to take the far longer route around Africa.