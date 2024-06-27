EventsEventsPodcasts
A crowd of Buddhist clergy and devotees attend the cremation of the late monk Bhaddanta Munindarbhivamsa in Bago, Myanmar
No Comment
Updated:

WATCH: Myanmar monk's funeral sparks public outcry against military

The incident revealed complexities in the military's relationship with Buddhism, central to Myanmar's cultural fabric. Initially blamed on resistance fighters, the monk's death was later confirmed as a military shooting, triggering public outcry and eroding military credibility among Buddhists. The episode underscores ongoing challenges for Myanmar's military government, grappling with widespread opposition since seizing power in 2021.

The incident revealed complexities in the military's relationship with Buddhism, central to Myanmar's cultural fabric. Initially blamed on resistance fighters, the monk's death was later confirmed as a military shooting, triggering public outcry and eroding military credibility among Buddhists. The episode underscores ongoing challenges for Myanmar's military government, grappling with widespread opposition since seizing power in 2021.

