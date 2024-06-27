The incident revealed complexities in the military's relationship with Buddhism, central to Myanmar's cultural fabric. Initially blamed on resistance fighters, the monk's death was later confirmed as a military shooting, triggering public outcry and eroding military credibility among Buddhists. The episode underscores ongoing challenges for Myanmar's military government, grappling with widespread opposition since seizing power in 2021.
WATCH: Myanmar monk's funeral sparks public outcry against military
